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‘Cow slaughter not part of Id-Uz-Zoha’: Calcutta HC upholds Bengal govt's cattle slaughter restrictions

The court said that the sacrifice of a cow is not part of any religious festival, adding that the slaughter of animals in a public place is strictly prohibited.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 08:59 pm IST
Edited by Majid Alam
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The Calcutta high court on Thursday upheld the ban on cattle slaughter in public places and refused to stay the West Bengal government order regulating slaughter ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Calcutta high court has upheld West Bengal government's decision on cattle slaughter.(HT File)

A bench of high court, including Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, strictly prohibited the slaughter of cows and buffaloes in public places, Live Law reported.

The court said that the sacrifice of a cow is not part of any religious festival, adding that the slaughter of animals in a public place is strictly prohibited.

“Slaughter of animals including cows and buffalos in any open public place is strictly prohibited. Secondly, sacrifice of a cow is no part of the festival of ID-UZ-ZOHA and is not a religious requirement under Islam as held by the Supreme Court in the case of Mohd. Hanif Quareshi & Ors. Vs. The State of Bihar,” the court order stated.

The order comes as the petitioners, including TMC MP Mahua Moitra, challenged the Bengal government's recent notification regulating the slaughter of cattle.

 
eid calcutta hc west bengal
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Home / India News / ‘Cow slaughter not part of Id-Uz-Zoha’: Calcutta HC upholds Bengal govt's cattle slaughter restrictions
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