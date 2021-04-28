Co-WIN server 'crashes' at 4pm as vaccine registration for 18+ begins, 'Minor glitch,' says Aarogya Setu

Social media platforms were flooded with screenshots of cowin.gov.in not responding after registration for Covid-19 vaccines began at 4pm on Wednesday. Many social media users complained that the Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app — the other two platforms from where the Co-Win platform can be accessed — were also not responsive. The official handle of the Aarogya Setu clarified that there was a minor glitch at 4pm which was fixed immediately. "Cowin Portal is working. There was a minor glitch at 4 PM that was fixed. 18 plus can register," it said with a screenshot of the website opening.

A huge rush to get registered as soon as the registration begins on April 28 was anticipated given the Covid-19 situation in the country. It was also being speculated that not many slots will be available for booking on the first day as many state governments and private hospitals are not yet ready to begin the vaccination drive from May 1 as they are in the process of placing an order to procure vaccines directly from the vaccine makers.

More vaccine slots to be added soon, says Centre before Co-Win registration for 18+ begins

On cowin.gov.in, the registration is supposed to be through OTP, sent to the mobile number entered by a user. While many users complained of a delay in receiving the OTP, many said they received the OTP, but the website was not allowing them to 'verify and proceed' even after they put the OTP.

Some social media users said they could log in but could not find any nearby hospital offering vaccines to people above the age of 18 years. The old data of hospitals offering vaccination to people above the age of 45 years was on display.

Clarifying why slots for people below the age of 45 years are not showing up on the platform, Aarogya Setu's Twitter handle said vaccination appointments for 18 plus will be possible once the state governments and private vaccination centres schedule vaccination sessions. Earlier in the day, the Centre told that more centres will be added at regular interval on the site and so users should keep checking the Co-Win website.