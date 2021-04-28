More vaccine slots to be added soon, says Centre before Co-Win registration for 18+ begins

As registration for the Covid-19 vaccine for everyone above the age of 18 years begins from 4pm on Wednesday, a huge rush on cowin.gov.in is anticipated, making slots on Cowin run out soon. Urging people to be patient and understanding, the Centre said more appointment slots will go on offer soon and if slots are not currently available, one may check again after some time.

The much-awaited third phase of vaccination against Covid-19 in India will begin from May 1. While the first and the second phases were limited to specific age groups, this is the first time that the vaccination drive will be expanded to everyone above the age of 18 years. Vaccine makers have also been allowed to sell vaccines directly to state governments and private hospitals.

3. More Appointment slots will soon be offered. If slots are not currently available, please check again after sometime.



We request your patience and understanding.#IndiaFightsCorona — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 28, 2021





The booking will be done only online — through the Co-win website, or Aarogya Setu and Umang app. As the government earlier announced that the registration will begin from April 28, people started trying to register themselves on the Co-win website on Tuesday midnight. On Wednesday, the government clarified that the window will be open at 4pm.

Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccination registration for all above 18 opens today. How to register

The Centre has also clarified that the appointment will be based on slots made available by the private vaccination centres as well as the state government hospitals.

Both Pune's Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech have announced the open-market price of their vaccines and state governments are in the process of placing orders. It is not yet known whether by May 1 state governments will be prepared to start the vaccination process. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among many others, have announced free vaccination for people between the age group of 18 and 44. Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal of free vaccination and confirmed that the drive will begin from May 1.