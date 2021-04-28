Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccination registration for all above 18 opens today. How to register

All citizens above the age of 18 years can register themselves for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) starting Wednesday as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the immunisation drive on May 1. Even as the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be rolled out nationwide, some states may not start inoculating all adults on Saturday amid reports of a shortage of vaccine doses.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan previously said that they may not open up the vaccination programme from May 1, but several others, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Tamil Nadu said they were expecting more doses in order to cater to additional recipients.

In this phase of inoculation, the Centre has allowed Covid-19 vaccines manufacturers to provide 50% of their supply in open-market to states and private hospitals. While the Serum Institute of India has priced Covishield vaccine at ₹400 per dose for states and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals, Bharat Biotech has decided to sell its Covaxin at ₹600 per dose to states and ₹1,200 per dose to private hospitals. The Centre, however, has asked the drug makers to lower their prices.

The government will continue to provide the vaccines free of cost to citizens but for those availing the service at state government-run or private hospitals, the price will depend on whether the hospitals impose any additional service charge.

As things stand, starting May 1, those above the age of 45 will continue to get free doses that are distributed by the Union government to states, while those below 45 will need to either pay for doses at private hospitals (if available) or wait till their state governments acquire and make them available at a price or for free.

Like the first and the second phase, registration would be done through the cowin.gov.in website and also through the Aarogya Setu mobile app but there won’t be any walk-in registration in this phase.

Here is how you can register for Phase 3 vaccination

1. Open https://www.cowin.gov.in/home on web browser.

2. Click on “Register/Sign in”

3. Enter your mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’ button

4. Once the OPT is generated, enter it and click ‘Verify’

5. On the Register for Vaccination page, enter details about name, age, gender as on accepted photo ID proof

6. Click on ‘Register’

7. After registering, click on the ‘Schedule’ option next to the name of the person

8. Enter your pin code, or select from the list of states and then the districts, following which the vaccination centres will show up

9. Select the vaccination centre, date and time and click ‘Confirm’

10. One can also reschedule appointments and as many as four people can register for vaccination using a single mobile number.

How to register via Aarogya Setu app:

1. Click on the CoWIN tab on the home screen of the Aarogya Setu app.

2. Click on Vaccination Registration

3. Enter phone number to receive the OTP

4. After the OTP is verified, Aarogya Setu will lead to Registration of Vaccination page

5. Enter details like the Photo ID card type and number along with the name of the beneficiary

6. Next, enter the pin code to get the list of the vaccination centres and click on the desired vaccination centre

7. Enter date to check availability

8. Select a time slot

9. Confirm appointment