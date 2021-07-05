CoWIN to be open source, will be available to all countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country’s flagship Covid-19 vaccination application, CoWIN, will now be open source, with its software available to all countries across the world looking to bolster their digital systems to combat the pandemic.

“India’s technology platform for Covid-19 vaccination, CoWIN, will now be open source,” Modi said. “It will be available to any and all countries. The platform has been used to administer 350 million doses so far.”

The Prime Minister was speaking at the CoWIN global conclave organised by the government wherein health and technology experts representing different countries across the globe will be speaking.

Modi said that in the fight against the pandemic, everyone needed to come together and share their experiences. “India has been committed to its experiences, expertise and resources with the global community despite constraints,” he said. “Technology is integral to our fight against Covid and software is one area where there have not been many constraints. Our Covid tracking and tracing app (Aarogya Setu) was made open source last year. The best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic is to adopt digitisation.”

He added that India’s vaccination strategy was made keeping a digital approach in mind, especially considered the value of each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “It is important to ensure each dose is tracked and wastage is minimized,” he said. “No one will need a fragile piece of paper to prove that they have been vaccinated as it all available online.”

The PM also highlighted that CoWIN could be customised according to local needs. RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), last week said that many countries had expressed an interest in the vaccination platform. “#CoWIN has become popular! Over 50 countries from across Central Asia, Latin America & Africa, are interested in this #technology. @PMOIndia has directed us to create an open-source version of #CoWIN free of cost to any interested country,” Sharma tweeted on June 28.

The PM also condoled the loss of lives due to Covid-19 across the world, adding that there has been no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 years. “Experience shows that no nation however powerful it is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation,” the Prime Minister said.

India kicked off its vaccination drive on January 16. While vaccines were initially made available to frontline workers, vaccines are now being made available to all over the age of 18 free of cost at government run vaccination centres.