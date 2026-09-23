CPI(M) alleges Congress-BJP nexus spurred inquiry against Vijayan

The CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged a “Congress-BJP conspiracy” behind the UDF government’s move to order an inquiry against Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and his son-in-law CPI(M) MLA PA Mohammed Riyas in the CMRL monthly payoffs case.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The preliminary police inquiry, announced by home minister Ramesh Chennithala, was based on the Enforcement Directorate report claiming “evidence of bribery and use of hawala channels to route money abroad’ against Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and Riyas.

The CPI(M) alleged that the ED had “coerced” people to file statements against Vijayan and Riyas and that many such witnesses had moved courts to withdraw their statements.

“It is unheard of that an inquiry is being ordered based on statements in the ED report that stand withdrawn. It is clear that Pinarayi Vijayan and Riyas are being targeted politically,” said CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan at a press briefing.

“We are not scared of the probe and we will fight it legally and politically. The probe is a result of a conspiracy between the Congress and the BJP,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP MLA V Muraleedharan called for the inquiry to be handed over to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) instead of Crime Branch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP MLA V Muraleedharan called for the inquiry to be handed over to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) instead of Crime Branch. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“When Income Tax department, SFIO and ED have probed the case and found evidence, what’s the need for a preliminary inquiry by the Crime Branch. This points to the UDF reaching a compromise with the LDF,” he said.