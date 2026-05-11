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CPI(M) examines defeat, to take call on Vijayan as LoP

The CPI(M) Politburo meets to analyze recent election losses in Kerala and West Bengal, discussing leadership and addressing grievances from party workers.

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The CPI(M) Politburo, the highest decision-making body of the party, began its two-day meeting on Sunday in Delhi to examine its defeats in the recent round of assembly elections, particularly in Kerala and West Bengal.

CPI(M) examines defeat, to take call on Vijayan as LoP

In Kerala, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) could win only 35 of the state’s 140 seats, in Bengal, the party won just one seat out of the 294 the coalition fought in.

The meeting will also decide whether outgoing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will assume the post of the leader of opposition.

When reporters asked Vijayan, on his way to the Politburo meeting in Delhi, whether he would take up the LoP’s post, he replied, “Ask the general secretary.”

The party is reported to have held extensive discussions on the reasons behind the defeat in Kerala and the erosion of it’s vote-bank, particularly among the minorities. While the Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, the BJP won three seats, its best performance in terms of assembly seats in the state.

Viswam on Sunday also said that the outgoing LDF government failed to properly handle the protest by ASHA workers in Kerala.

The Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) had staged a 265-day protest last year, demanding that their honorarium be increased to 21,000 and that they be given 5 lakh in post-retirement benefits, demands that the LDF government did not accept.

“The Left government should have had a different approach in handling protests like the one by ASHA workers. It should not behave like a right-wing government. A Left government should not disrespect workers’ protests or look down upon them. But that happened,” Viswam said.

Viswam said the electoral defeat was a warning that communist organisations must give priority to the people.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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