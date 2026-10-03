Thiruvananthapuram, The CPI will conduct an internal inquiry into allegations that its councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation demanded a ₹10 lakh bribe to resolve a land-related issue, party state secretary MV Govindan said on Saturday.

CPI(M) to hold inquiry into ₹10 lakh bribe allegation against Thiruvananthapuram councillor

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The allegation was raised by Sanju, a native of Thirumala, who recently released audio and video clips accusing CPI councillor Ajin S of demanding the money to resolve issues concerning a plot he had purchased at MLA Road in Thrikannapuram ward.

Sanju alleged that Ajin approached him claiming that there were liability and encroachment issues concerning the land and subsequently lodged complaints with various government offices.

He has filed complaints with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner. Ajin, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the audio and video clips were fabricated and AI-generated.

Speaking to reporters, Govindan said the matter had come to the party's notice and that the Thiruvananthapuram district committee would conduct an inquiry.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Thiruvananthapuram district committee will conduct an inquiry," he said, declining to comment further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Thiruvananthapuram district committee will conduct an inquiry," he said, declining to comment further. {{/usCountry}}

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Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh said that after the bribery allegation came to the notice of the Corporation, the available facts and details were examined.

"There are some discussions to be held in this regard. Strict action will be taken," he told reporters.

He said the Corporation had not filed any complaint in the matter and that certain legal aspects were being examined.

"We have the information that the complainant's statement has been recorded by the police," he said.

Rajesh said the Corporation had limitations in conducting inquiries against individual councillors.

"There have been several illegal constructions and land encroachments, and these have taken place with the connivance of some people," he said.

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He said land-related matters had to be investigated by the Revenue Department, the Village Officer, Tahsildar and District Collector.

"If there is any matter related to building construction, we will intervene," he said.

He said the CPI also had a responsibility in the matter as Ajin was one of its councillors.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan, who represents the capital city as an MLA, alleged that such incidents were a regular practice when the CPI ruled the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

"That's why they went to the opposition. With such action, they will go further down. Anyway, if a complaint is received, it will be investigated," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.