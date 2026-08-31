Thiruvananthapuram, Senior CPI leader P K Sreemathy Teacher has criticised Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar for his remarks that women should remain confined to their homes.

CPI(M)'s Sreemathy Teacher slams Kanthapuram over remarks on women staying confined to homes

Kanthapuram, speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday, had said bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" and that Islam prescribed purdah for women to prevent this.

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"It is precisely recognising that bringing women onto public platforms in this manner causes great destruction that Islam mandated purdah for women. The Holy Quran states that women should live confined within their homes and must not make public appearances," he had said.

Reacting to the remarks, Sreemathy, who also a prominent leader of the All India Democratic Women Association, said, "Once again, misogyny is being spewed."

She also shared on Facebook a video of a young Muslim woman responding to Kanthapuram's remarks.

Without naming Kanthapuram, Sreemathy said, "If such statements are dismissed merely as the ravings of old age, history will not forgive modern Kerala."

She also shared videos of boys and girls from a higher secondary school, belonging to different religions, taking part in Onam celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} "They sing and dance. Who can stop these children? If one cannot recognise that times have changed and that ways of thinking have changed, it is indeed a problem," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They sing and dance. Who can stop these children? If one cannot recognise that times have changed and that ways of thinking have changed, it is indeed a problem," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kanthapuram's remarks came amid a controversy over a recent circular issued by the Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the state's prominent council of Sunni-Shafi Islamic scholars.

The circular, issued by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E Sulaiman Musliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram, had said women should not share stages with men or appear in public spaces alongside them.

The circular had drawn criticism from several women political leaders.

Kanthapuram, in his speech, said such views had been taught by knowledgeable religious scholars, particularly the leaders of Samastha, for the past 100 years.

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"Therefore, you must understand that it is because all knowledgeable people, especially the leaders of Samastha, taught this here for 100 years that the women in this country have maintained their honour and dignity," he said.

He also said religious scholars who had studied Islam had an obligation to speak on the issue despite objections.

"When this is said, if leaders of any other organisation or Samastha leaders object to or question it, we have studied the religion and therefore have an obligation to say it. We will say it and continue to say it. No one can make us stop," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.