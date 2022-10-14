CPI’s national meet to kickstart today, focus on ‘bringing like-minded forces’

The 24th National Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will kickstart at Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada with a focus “on bringing like-minded forces together to fight against the Narendra Modi government” at the Centre and project a “national alternative” to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The five-day meeting of the CPI is being held at Vijayawada, which was an epicentre of the Communist movement in 1940s,’ after a gap of 47 years. The last national congress of the CPI was held at this historic city in 1975 and prior to that in 1961.

According to the schedule released by CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna on Thursday, the event will begin with a mass rally and meeting on Friday, followed by the inaugural session at 11 am on Saturday. In the next three days, there will be national executive and national council meetings.

The public rally and the inaugural session will be attended by top Communist leaders like Sitaram Yechuri of CPI(M), Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI-Marxist Leninist and G Devarajan of All India Forward Bloc.

“Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was also invited for the meeting and he initially gave his consent to attend. But so far, there is confirmation about his participation,” Ramakrishna, who is also heading the reception committee of the party congress, said.

KCR, who last week rechristened his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is presently in New Delhi, holding discussions on the structure and philosophy of his new outfit.

He has already announced that his party would work with the CPI and CPI (M) in building up a national alternative to the BJP. The two Communist parties have been extending support to the TRS in the ongoing by-election to Munugode assembly seat.

Besides CPI leaders from across India, Communist delegates from at least 17 countries, including Russia, China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cuba, Greece, France, Turkey, Britain and Portugal among others , will attend the national congress, Ramakrishna said.

CPI national secretary D Raja, who arrived in Vijayawada on Wednesday itself, told reporters that the main agenda of the national congress of the 97-year-old CPI was to “chalk out a plan of action for achieving a consensus among the like-minded parties to present an alternative to the BJP”.

There was no reaction yet from the BJP.

“The Constitution is under threat from the BJP-RSS combine. There is an urgent need for all the secular, democratic and regional political parties, including the Left parties, to come onto one platform to save the country from the BJP and unless we dislodge the Modi regime, there is no salvation,” he said.

Responding to a question on BRS floated by the Telangana chief minister, Raja said: “We need to watch its philosophy and ideology.”

The delegates session will be held on October 15 where the draft political resolution, political review report and a report on the organisation will be presented. On the third day, there will be discussions on other resolutions.

As many as four party commissions will go into the political resolution, the political review report, the organisation and also the party programme and constitution on October 17. In the afternoon, the commissions’ reports will be presented to the delegates session. On October 18, the CPI congress will adopt various reports, followed by the election of the Central Control Commission and the national council. The new national council will then elect the national executive and also the party general secretary.

