'Credit to Yogiji': PM Modi's praise for CM after local polls amid Uttar Pradesh 'power struggle'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the BJP on Saturday won big, decimating the Samajwadi Party. BJP-supported candidates won 46 out of 53 seats in the district panchayat chairman elections. Crediting Yogi Adityanath and the trust of the people for the massive victory, PM Modi tweeted, "The glorious victory of the BJP in the UP district panchayat elections in the blessings given by the public for development, public service and the rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of chief minister Yogiji and the tireless hard work of the party workers," PM Modi tweeted in a congratulatory message for the government and the party. The big win and also PM Modi's praise comes at a time when speculations were rife that ahead of the elections in 2022, there is a power struggle in Uttar Pradesh.

In June, the chief minister came to Delhi on a two-day visit and met Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised them about the government's Covid response, vaccination drive and other welfare projects. The meeting followed several rounds of discussion inside the party in the face of mounting criticism of the opposition regarding the UP government's management of Covid-19.

In his tweet, Yogi Adityanath, however, credited PM Modi for the 'historic victory'. "The historic victory of the BJP in the elections of district panchayat chairman in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected Prime Minister. This is a manifestation of public confidence in the established good governance in Uttar Pradesh," Adityantha wrote thanking the people of the state.

The election was in favour of the BJP as the Bahujan Samaj Party did not contest in the election after Mayawati alleged that the BJP was misusing its power and was indulging in massive horse-trading. Chairpersons of 22 Zila panchayats were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday and the BJP claimed to have won 21 seats among those. The districts where Zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed include Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Zila panchayat chiefs are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

(With agency inputs)