Cricketer Rishabh Pant seeks land in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami directs officials to help

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed officials to assist cricketer Rishabh Pant with his request to acquire land in the state, after the cricketer said he had been trying for three years to shift his base from Delhi.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed officials to assist cricketer Rishabh Pant with his request to acquire land in the state

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“Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. Through your brilliant performance and achievements, you have brought glory to Devbhoomi across the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your desire to return here and contribute is highly commendable. Regarding the matter raised by you, the concerned officials are being directed. They will contact you soon and ensure all possible assistance as per the rules,” Dhami posted on X.

Dhami said Pant belonged to the state and had brought recognition to both Uttarakhand and the country. “Rishabh Pant is from our state. He has brought glory to the country and the state. He is welcome here. Our officials will discuss everything with him. If he requires anything, we will certainly provide it,” Dhami said.

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{{^usCountry}} Pant had made the appeal in a late-night post on X, saying he had been trying for the past three years to acquire land in Uttarakhand and shift his base from Delhi, but couldn’t find it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pant had made the appeal in a late-night post on X, saying he had been trying for the past three years to acquire land in Uttarakhand and shift his base from Delhi, but couldn’t find it. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s a long time for me, especially being local from Uttarakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here. I love my Uttarakhand,” Pant wrote.

He said he wanted to return to his native state, build a home and contribute to its development.

“My humble request to you is please help me in land acquisition because nowadays it has become a nightmare with clarity. I want to move back to my native place to help and build around Uttarakhand and I want to shift back to my Pahadi people,” he said.

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He requested Dhami to allow him to purchase land from the government so that he could build his first house in his home state.

“It’s been three years, didn’t get any land. Awaiting your answer,” Pant wrote, tagging Dhami.