Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 11:11 am IST

Shikhar Dhawan, former Indian cricketer, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an illegal betting app, news agency PTI reported, citing unnamed officials on Thursday.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (File)
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (File)

The central probe agency will record Shikhar Dhawan's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet, the report added.

The 39-year-old former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The probe agency is investigating multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned in this case by the federal probe agency.

The Union government has banned real-money online gaming by bringing a legislation recently.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

