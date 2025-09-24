Search
Crime Branch catches gangster wanted in Jammu in Mumbai’s Bandra, hands him over

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 06:26 pm IST

Police said the suspect, identified as Royal Manjit Singh, had been on the run after the Jammu police booked him for running a crime syndicate

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old gangster wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir police was arrested from Bandra by the Mumbai police crime branch and handed over to the J&K police, a crime branch officer said on Wednesday.

Royal Manjit Singh is allegedly involved in around 20 crimes such as murder, drug smuggling and extortion, the officer said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the suspect, identified as Royal Manjit Singh, had been on the run after the Bus Stand police in Jammu booked him for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate. The Bus Stand police have booked him under Sections 111 (organised crime), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“We picked him up based on specific information and handed him over to the J&K police,” said the crime branch officer.

He is allegedly involved in around 20 crimes such as murder, drug smuggling and extortion, the officer said.

Police said Singh was also an accused in the gang-related killing of Rajesh Dogra and the murder of Amandeep Kaur, the son of former National Conference (NC) Member of Legislative Assembly Deepinder Kour.

Dogra, also an alleged gangster from Jammu, was killed on a busy road in Mohali in Punjab last year, the police officer said, adding that Royal Singh was hired to kill him by the “Bakra” gang.

The J&K police have taken Singh to Jammu after obtaining his transit remand from a local court in Mumbai.

