CRPF forms 'core group' of top officers to prevent suicides incidents

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has constituted a 10-member 'core group' comprising its senior officers to work on preventing incidents of "self-harm" among its personnel, after the country's largest paramilitary force recorded 59 suicides in 2025 – the highest in the last five years.

CRPF constitutes a "core group" to curb suicide cases (Representative image)

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Officials told PTI that the group will be headed by the CRPF Director General (DG) and will meet once a month to undertake a "detailed" review of such incidents.

According to sources who quoted official data that was reported by PTI early this month, the about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF recorded 59 suicides in 2025, the highest over the last five years, with staffers in the constabulary comprising more than 80 per cent of those who ended their lives.

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In more than 77 per cent of cases, these deaths took place when the personnel were on duty, 202 cases out of a total of 262, while the rest occurred when they were on leave, the sources quoted data for the period between 2021-25.

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{{^usCountry}} The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on August 14 said it has taken suo motu cognisance of these reports and issued a notice to the Union home secretary and CRPF DG calling for a "detailed report" on the matter within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on August 14 said it has taken suo motu cognisance of these reports and issued a notice to the Union home secretary and CRPF DG calling for a "detailed report" on the matter within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the newly constituted core group will examine each self-harm case "objectively" and suggest required preventive, welfare, administrative and medical measures that can be deployed to prevent such cases in the future.

The group will also ensure timely intervention, accountability and bolster preventive measures so that such incidents are not only reduced but completely stopped, they said.

Various dictionaries state that self-harm is as an act to deliberately harm oneself that may lead to fatal or non-fatal injuries. Experts say treatment is available.

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Officials said it has been decided that the group will identify "common trends" and "recurring risk factors" observed during self-harm incidents and direct necessary "institutional interventions".

The reporting heads and supervisory officers will also present the analysis of incidents under their charge to the group, they said.

A senior commanding officer said issues like perpetual troop deployment, separation from family and work-life balance are some of the "root causes" that need to be confronted when seeking solutions against suicides.

CRPF officials have said earlier that the paramilitary has initiated several measures to ensure the troops' good physical and mental health, and this process is ongoing.

It has been largely found that maximum suicide cases are linked to issues at home, which is coupled with the rigours of service and hard duties, the officials said.

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The CRPF is the country's lead internal security force.

Officials state that at any given time about 95-97 per cent of CRPF's operational strength is on duty tackling terrorists and insurgents or rendering law and order duties.

While 59 personnel ended their lives in 2025, the numbers were 46 in 2024, 57 in 2023, 43 in 2022 and 57 in 2021, the officials said.