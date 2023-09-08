CRPF constable stabbed to death by drug peddlers along Assam border

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed while another sustained injuries allegedly after two drug peddlers attacked them with a knife along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, police said on Thursday, adding that both the accused have been arrested.

The incident happened at Bordumsa area along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, according to the police (Representative photo)

The deceased, identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was posted at the 106 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Wednesday when Pandey and the other jawan went to Bordumsa area of Tinsukia district in Assam in civil dresses on a tip-off about the presence of two drug peddlers in the area.

The two accused, however, attacked the soldiers during the operation with a knife and fled the spot.

“The two soldiers were rushed to the hospital where Pandey was declared dead on arrival while the other soldier is undergoing treatment,”superintendent of police (Tinsukia), Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, said. “Later, the two accused were identified based on the CCTV footage from the area and arrested on Thursday morning.”

The accused have been identified as Chou Newata Mein (26) and Chou Aravi Khen (25), both residents of Namsai area in Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

An officer added that Pandey’s body has been sent to a local hospital for post-mortem examination and will be sent to his house in Uttar Pradesh after formalities.

