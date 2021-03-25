CRPF soldier killed, 3 injured in attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Lawaypora

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was killed and three injured in an attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Search operation was launched in the area soon after the terrorists opened fire on the CRPF personnel who were from the 73 battalion and part of the Road Opening Party Duty on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

"Terrorists attacked the soldiers in Lawaypora, on outskirts of Srinagar. Four CRPF jawans were injured in the attack and the injured personnel were shifted to 92 base hospital. One personnel succumbed to his injuries," CRPF spokesman said.

The area has been cordoned off, he added.

More details are awaited