CRPF soldier killed, 3 injured in attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Lawaypora

Search operation was launched in the area soon after the terrorists opened fire on the CRPF personnel who were from the 73 battalion and part of the Road Opening Party Duty on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.
MAR 25, 2021
Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured in an attack on their unit at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was killed and three injured in an attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

"Terrorists attacked the soldiers in Lawaypora, on outskirts of Srinagar. Four CRPF jawans were injured in the attack and the injured personnel were shifted to 92 base hospital. One personnel succumbed to his injuries," CRPF spokesman said.

The area has been cordoned off, he added.

More details are awaited

