Crude bomb blast in Bengal school: Four arrested, 10 bombs recovered

A day after a crude bomb went off on the roof of a three-storeyed boys' school building in the Titagarh area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case. According to CP Barrackpore Alok Rajoria, the bomb was hurled because of personal enmity between the accused and some students of the school. One of the accused belongs to the same school and one is a former student, said the police.

The police also said 10 crude bombs have also been recovered from the residence of one of the accused.

On Saturday around 11 am, a crude bomb went off on the roof of the school when around 1,000 of the total 1,300 students of the Titagarh Free India High School were attending classes on the lower floors. No one was injured since the door to the roof has always been locked and the area is out of bounds for the students, one of the teachers told the media.

While the building did not suffer any damage, the sound of the explosion created panic among the teachers and students.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh slammed the Trinamool Congress government and said that “even school students cannot feel safe in Bengal”.

"The education sector has begun its final journey in the state under the Trinamool Congress rule… Youths are roaming around with pistols and bombs… as there are no jobs in West Bengal,” Ghosh claimed, reported news agency PTI.

Countering him, TMC MP Saugata Roy said the police were doing their job. “This should not be politicised by the BJP, which patronises miscreants," he added.

