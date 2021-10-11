Cruise drug bust: NDPS Court to hear bail pleas of Aryan Khan, others on Wednesday

A special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Monday posted the bail applications of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, and four others, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drug bust case, for hearing on Wednesday, officials said.

Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, model and anchor Munmun Dhamecha, and two others arrested with them - Nupur Satija and Mohak Jaswal - approached the Special NDPS Court on Monday after a Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected their bail application on Friday.

Senior counsel Amit Desai and advocate Satish Maneshinde on Monday mentioned Aryan’s bail plea for urgent hearing.

“We have already served the bail applications, electronically and physically to the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday. We request the court to hear the matter at the earliest,” said Maneshinde.

“My client has been in their custody since last Saturday. They have recorded only his statement twice and after which they didn’t question him. They can investigate, the matter bail doesn’t stop their investigation. The magistrate court has already sent them to judicial custody. He was not found in possession of anything or any material and is the only person in the first group arrested by the agency from whom they didn’t recover anything. The magistrate court rejected their bail application only on the grounds that it didn’t have any jurisdiction. Justice needs to be done,” said senior counsel Amit Desai who appeared for Aryan Khan.

“Admittedly the maximum punishment is a year’s imprisonment,” said Desai.

Avadhut Chimalkar, along with Advait Sethna, appeared for the NCB and sought time to file replies to the bail applications.

“We need at least seven days to file replies as there are eight accused. Everybody has a different role and a different affidavit needs to be filed for them. The case is the same, there is a conspiracy and therefore all bail applications need to be heard together. They added that the investigation is still going on and Aryan is been sent to judicial custody. Whether his release will affect the investigation is also a question. There is no urgency in this matter,” said Chimalkar.

Desai told the court that family members are also not allowed inside the court building due to Covid-19 guidelines. We need them to take instructions.

Additional Sessions Judge VV Patil adjourned the matter to Wednesday asking the NCB to file a reply on the bail applications.

The NCB arrested Aryan Khan and others on Sunday afternoon. The actor’s son was among the few arrested after an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship headed to Goa from Mumbai.

The agency arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, 26, a resident of Perry Cross Road, Bandra, and Munmun Dhamecha, 39, a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

The trio was booked under sections 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, related to charges of possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances.

The agency in total recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) - all categorised as intermediate quantities - and 21 grams of charas which falls under small quantity along with ₹1.33 lakhs at International Cruise Terminal, Green Gate, Mumbai.

Aryan Khan is the eldest son of actor Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s three children and has graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelors degree in fine arts, cinematic arts, film and television production, from the School of Cinematic Arts.