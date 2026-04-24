CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: NTA CUET PG results, scorecard releasing today at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA will release the CUET PG Result 2026 on April 24, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate can check the results through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. ...Read More

The CUET PG examination was held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27, 2026.

The exam was held in CBT mode, and the question paper was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. The exam duration was 90 minutes.

The answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2026.

To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

2. Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.