CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: NTA CUET PG results, scorecard releasing today at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: NTA CUET PG results releasing today, April 24. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA will release the CUET PG Result 2026 on April 24, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate can check the results through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. The CUET PG examination was held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27, 2026....Read More
The exam was held in CBT mode, and the question paper was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. The exam duration was 90 minutes.
The answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2026.
To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
2. Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced today
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA will release the CUET PG Result 2026 on April 24, 2026.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: How to download final key?
Visit the official website of CUET PG.
Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Final answer key awaited
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The final answer key is awaited. Candidates can check and download the final answer key through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: How results will be prepared?
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the Test Papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG)-2026.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/
nta.ac.in
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: To download the result candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
2. Click on CUET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Answer key details
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2026.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Exam pattern
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in CBT mode, and the question paper was in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. The exam duration was 90 minutes.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: The CUET PG examination was held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27, 2026.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check?
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate can check the results through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CUET PG Result 2026 Date: April 24
CUET PG Result 2026 Time: Unknown