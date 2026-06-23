CUET-UG 2026 results out; one candidate bags 100 percentile in four subjects

One candidate achieved 100 percentile in four out of five opted subjects in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026, results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

CUET-UG 2026 exam(Hindustan Times)

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A total of 22 candidates scored 100 percentile in three of their opted subjects, while 180 candidates secured 100 percentile in two subjects, the agency said.

As many as 3,214 candidates scored 100 percentile in one subject, it added.

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"One candidate achieved a 100 percentile score in four out of the five subjects opted for in CUET-UG 2026, recording the best performance in the examination," the NTA said in a statement.

The testing agency also released the gender-wise list of the top 10 candidates securing the highest NTA score in five subjects.

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{{^usCountry}} The top female candidate scored 1232.19, marginally higher than the top male score of 1230.82. The second and third highest scores among female candidates were 1203.78 and 1202.15, respectively, while the corresponding male scores stood at 1207.21 and 1205.96, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top female candidate scored 1232.19, marginally higher than the top male score of 1230.82. The second and third highest scores among female candidates were 1203.78 and 1202.15, respectively, while the corresponding male scores stood at 1207.21 and 1205.96, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the exam, of whom 11,64,098 appeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the exam, of whom 11,64,098 appeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among those registered this year, 7,94,257 were male, 7,74,607 female, and three third-gender candidates. Among those who appeared, 5,78,500 were male, 5,85,596 female, and two were third-gender candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those registered this year, 7,94,257 were male, 7,74,607 female, and three third-gender candidates. Among those who appeared, 5,78,500 were male, 5,85,596 female, and two were third-gender candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The category-wise data showed 6,86,419 General category candidates, 5,28,838 OBC (Non creamy layer) candidates, 1,71,397 Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates, 95,464 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, and 86,749 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates had registered for the exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The category-wise data showed 6,86,419 General category candidates, 5,28,838 OBC (Non creamy layer) candidates, 1,71,397 Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates, 95,464 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, and 86,749 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates had registered for the exam. {{/usCountry}}

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"The NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test (UG)-2026 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 15,68,867 unique registered candidates," the agency said in a press release.

The agency said CUET-UG 2026 was conducted in 321 exam cities, including 13 cities outside India, and offered candidates 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects and one General Aptitude Test.

"In total, 37 subjects (13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, 1 General Aptitude Test) were offered to the candidates in the CUET (UG)-2026. Candidates could choose up to a maximum of five subjects," it said.

The examination was held from May 11 to May 31 and June 6 to June 7 in CBT mode for admission in the 2026-27 academic session.

"The result is prepared based on the final answer keys vetted by the subject experts," it said.

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It also said the result declaration timeline had been shortened this year.

"The result declaration timeline is substantially streamlined, enabling the declaration of results within 16 days of the examination's completion, representing a reduction of 14 days compared to the previous cycle," the release said.

Candidates can check and download their results using their application number and password on the official website.

"Students can access their scorecard by logging in through the official CUET website using their credentials," the NTA said.

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.

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