What caused CUET exam delay, making Opposition raise ‘educated PM’ need, mock ‘Vishwa Guru’ image?

A political controversy broke out after the National Testing Agency (NTA) said CUET-UG 2026 exam for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday, May 30. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal were among the Opposition leaders who slammed PM Modi over the repeated issues with key exams in the country on Saturday (HT, X/AICC)

The NTA, which recently faced questions over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, revised the timing to 4 pm for the Saturday Common University Entrance Test — a standardised national-level entrance exam in India conducted by NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs across hundreds of central, state, and private universities.

Why was CUET exam delayed? The CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch, the NTA said.

NTA attributed the technical issue to the systems managed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said in a post on X, sharing the revised timings.

CUET delay leads to a political row Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday led attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the delay in CUET exam, accusing him having "completely destroyed" the country's education system.

Rahul Gandhi said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a "vishwaguru".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today, CUET. Four examinations. One crore students. Not a single one could be conducted honestly."