Technical glitch delays CUET-UG 2026 at some centres, NTA shares revised timing

The National Testing Agency on Saturday shared the revised timing for the CUET (UG) 2026 for some centres where the commencement of the examination was delayed due to a technical glitch. Students arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at an examination center in Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The CUET (Common University Entrance Test) is a standardised national-level entrance exam in India conducted by NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs across hundreds of central, state, and private universities.

“M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said in a post on X, sharing the revised timings:

Afternoon session timing (revised) • Reporting/entry: from 2:30 PM

• Examination begins: 4:00 PM (instead of 3:00 PM)

Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it, the NTA said and regretted the inconvenience caused to students and parents.

NTA on Thursday released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 for admissions in undergraduate programmes that were rescheduled from May 28 owing to Eid-ul-Azha.

NTA said the examinations will be conducted on May 31, June 6 and June 7.

The NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on May 31 have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

The admit cards for June 6 and 7 will be released soon, the agency said.