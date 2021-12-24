Curbs on unvaccinated in Haryana, night curfew in UP; big spike in Delhi, Mumbai

After the UP government brought back night curfew in the wake of the rise in the Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government on Friday said it is mulling to bring back night restrictions. Meanwhile, from January 1, unvaccinated people will not be allowed in public places, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday after chairing a Covi review meeting. The development comes as the Omicron situation in the country is rapidly worsening with the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreading rapidly.

Here are the top 10 developments:

1. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25. The night curfew will be applicable from 11pm to 5am.

2. Night curfew time in eight Gujarat cities extended by two hours. Curfew will be in force from 11pm to 5am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

3. Night curfew has already been imposed in Madhya Pradesh from 11pm to 5am.

4. Delhi on Friday reported 180 new Covid cases, which is the highest single-day spike since June 16 this year.

5. Mumbai on Friday reported 673 cases, which was again a big jump.

6. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday made it compulsory for all international passengers arriving from Dubai (who are Mumbai residents) to undergo 7-day home quarantine. International passengers residing in other parts of Maharashtra won't be allowed to take public transport, the BMC said.

7. Maharashtra on Friday detected 20 new cases of Omicron, breaching the 100-mark.

8. A projection by IIT-Kanpur said India will see the peak of the third wave on February 3, 2022.

9. The Union health ministry on Friday said Delta, not Omicron, is still the dominant variant in India.

10. The world is witnessing the 4th surge of the pandemic, the Centre said, urging the states to not be lax.

