Curfew imposed in parts of Odisha's Balasore ahead of eviction drive

Ahead of an eviction drive against unauthorised occupants from railway land in Odisha's Balasore, the district administration on Saturday imposed curfew in some areas of the district, an official said. File photo of All Odisha Roadside Vendors Zone Association members staging a protest against the eviction drive by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI)

The eviction drive was required as some people have illegally occupied railway land and obstructing the construction of a third line from Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal to Bhadrak, passing through Balasore. The new rail line is under construction to reduce traffic and enhance connectivity, the official said.

"Curfew is hereby imposed in the area from Aradbazar to vegetable market, Haripur to Darji pokhari chak, Kasimila bridge to Fuladi chak, Nuabazar railway gate, Golapola and Nuabazar vegetable market on both sides of the road from 4 am to 10 pm on 11.01.2025 and 4 am to 10 pm on 12.01.2025," Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Balasore said in an order.

The order is in exercising the power vested with SDM by virtue of section 163 of BNSS, a notification said.

"This prohibitory order is promulgated to prevent any breach of peace and law and order as there is every possibility of apprehension of serious breach of peace and law and order situation, that may arise in the locality in Mauza-Jadpur, Akatpur and Bhaskarganj during eviction process on Railway land," an official said.

The order further said: "No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place (except for emergency medical aid) from the said areas."