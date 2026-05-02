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CV Anand takes over as new DGP of Telangana

C V Anand has been appointed as Telangana's new DGP, focusing on tech in crime control and staff recruitment, succeeding retired DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Hyderabad Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer C V Anand on Friday took charge as Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana, succeeding DGP B Shivadhar Reddy who retired on Thursday upon attaining superannuation.

CV Anand takes over as new DGP of Telangana

A 1991-batch IPS officer, Anand received a ceremonial guard of honour from senior officers at the state police headquarters. He was selected from a panel of three senior officers cleared by the Centre last week.

Speaking after assuming charge, Anand said his focus would be on deploying the latest technology including Artificial Intelligence and drones in crime control, traffic management and road safety.

He said anti-drug committees would be set up in educational institutions to curb drugs and ragging. He promised to establish the police department as a brand that brings revolutionary changes in the state.

“There will be special surveillance on cybercrimes, food adulteration, and land grabbing. As part of departmental reforms, efforts will be made to recruit around 5,000 new personnel to address the staff shortage,” the new DGP said, adding he would initiate steps to improve coordination among officers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

hyderabad director general of police telangana ips officer
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