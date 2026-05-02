Hyderabad Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer C V Anand on Friday took charge as Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana, succeeding DGP B Shivadhar Reddy who retired on Thursday upon attaining superannuation.

CV Anand takes over as new DGP of Telangana

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A 1991-batch IPS officer, Anand received a ceremonial guard of honour from senior officers at the state police headquarters. He was selected from a panel of three senior officers cleared by the Centre last week.

Speaking after assuming charge, Anand said his focus would be on deploying the latest technology including Artificial Intelligence and drones in crime control, traffic management and road safety.

He said anti-drug committees would be set up in educational institutions to curb drugs and ragging. He promised to establish the police department as a brand that brings revolutionary changes in the state.

“There will be special surveillance on cybercrimes, food adulteration, and land grabbing. As part of departmental reforms, efforts will be made to recruit around 5,000 new personnel to address the staff shortage,” the new DGP said, adding he would initiate steps to improve coordination among officers.

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{{^usCountry}} Anand held several key positions, including Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad (2013-2016), and later served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner. He was promoted to Additional DGP in 2017 and has held multiple senior roles in the state administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand held several key positions, including Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad (2013-2016), and later served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner. He was promoted to Additional DGP in 2017 and has held multiple senior roles in the state administration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shivadhar Reddy was appointed as the state security advisor to the government on Thursday, soon after his retirement as the DGP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shivadhar Reddy was appointed as the state security advisor to the government on Thursday, soon after his retirement as the DGP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reddy, who will have the status and rank of chief secretary to the government, will advise the government on issues concerning police, law and order, internal security, crime control, narcotics control and road safety for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, a government order said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy, who will have the status and rank of chief secretary to the government, will advise the government on issues concerning police, law and order, internal security, crime control, narcotics control and road safety for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, a government order said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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