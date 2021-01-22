Cong may consider proposal to hold organisational poll between May 15 and May 30

Congress may consider a proposal to hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30, which could see the election of a new president, party functionaries said on Friday. The party could also hold the internal polls in February, they added.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is meeting on Friday where party chief Sonia delivered opening remarks about the ongoing farm stir and the coronavirus pandemic.

The top executive body of the Congress will debate the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws that were cleared in Parliament in September without review. CWC may ask for a repeal of the laws a day after farmer bodies rejected the government’s proposal to put the laws in abeyance for up to 18 months.

A discussion over the WhatsApp chat leak involving journalist Arnab Goswami is also likely to feature prominently during the meeting.