Cybercriminals renting banks accounts to park fraud money in MP: Police

Cybercriminals are taking the bank accounts of unemployed men and women on rent in Madhya Pradesh to park fraudulently-earned money, police have said.

Officials said the cyber cell of Madhya Pradesh police and Bhind Police busted a gang and found that at least 40 accounts were opened with different public sector banks in Bhind, a small district, in the past six to seven months and used by the criminals to park the money earned in cyber fraud.

Bhind’s superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares said the fraud was noticed when police received a complaint of a woman from Bengaluru last week. The woman said that Rs 4 lakh had been transferred from her bank account and some part of the money was sent to a bank account in Bhind.

“When investigated, the bank account holder said he had nothing to do with it. He had just opened the account and shared all the details to a Delhi-based businessman. He also informed that not only him but many unemployed people like him are renting out their accounts to earn Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000,” Alvares said.

“They are being directed by an unidentified man in Delhi. Now, we are investigating all the transactions made in the newly-opened accounts with the help of cyber police,” he added.

Alvares said police were trying to get more details about the Delhi-based businessman and also contacting people who were targeted by cybercriminals.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:25 IST