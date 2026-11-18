Severe cyclonic storm Akvan, which formed over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on the evening of November 16, is likely to cross the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha, between Machilipatnam and Puri, by noon on November 20, 2026.

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha. (PTI/ Representative Image)

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The cyclone was earlier expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

Landfall date, location, windspeed

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However, the IMD revised its landfall projection on Wednesday, saying the storm is now likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Machilipatnam and Puri by noon on November 20.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph.

The IMD on Wednesday issued a detailed bulletin, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha during November 19–20 under the influence of the weather system.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Cyclone Akvan highlights: 7 Andhra districts on red alert ahead of November 20 landfall Region-wise weather forecasts South Peninsular India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Cyclone Akvan highlights: 7 Andhra districts on red alert ahead of November 20 landfall Region-wise weather forecasts South Peninsular India {{/usCountry}}

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Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 23–24, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during November 18–20, the IMD said.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is also forecast over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana on various dates between November 18 and 24.

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Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during November 19–20, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely in these areas on November 18 and 21. The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Telangana on November 20, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 23–24, and Kerala and Mahe on November 24.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 80–90 kmph are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during November 19–20. Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60–70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, are forecast over the same areas on November 18. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 23–24.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert over cyclonic storm Akvan

Central India

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Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on November 21–22, East Madhya Pradesh during November 20–23, Vidarbha during November 20–22, and Chhattisgarh on November 19 and during November 22–24. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over Chhattisgarh during November 20–21.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh on November 21 and Chhattisgarh during November 20–21. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during November 20–21.

East India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 18, Gangetic West Bengal during November 19–21, Jharkhand during November 20–21, and Odisha during November 19–20.

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Isolated to scattered rainfall is also forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha on various dates between November 18 and 24.

The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha during November 19–20, while very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on November 20. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on specified dates between November 18 and 21.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are forecast over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. Thundersqualls, with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph and gusts up to 70 kmph, are likely over Odisha during November 19–20.

Also Read: Cyclone Akvan: What makes a storm severe, very severe or super cyclonic? IMD's classifications explained

Northeast India

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Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on various dates between November 18 and 24. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during November 20–21.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Assam and Meghalaya during November 20–21, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during November 18–21. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast over Assam and Meghalaya during November 20–21, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during November 19–21.

Northwest India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh during November 21–22. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are forecast over the region on November 21.

West India

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No significant weather conditions are likely over West India during the week.

The IMD has forecast dense fog conditions over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during November 19–22.