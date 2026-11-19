Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall along the coast between Andhra Pradesh's Narsapur and Odisha's Puri by noon on Friday, November 20, triggering evacuations and rain alerts across both states and their neighbouring areas.

Ahead of Cyclone Akvan's landfall, the IMD said that coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha should remain alert. (PTI)

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Earlier, the cyclone was supposed to make landfall along the coasts between Andhra Pradesh's Nellore and Visakhapatnam. However, the location was revised on Wednesday afternoon to Narsapuri and Puri. Track Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates

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As the cyclone began to shift course, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rain alerts for both states.

Cyclone Akvan | 8 points

Deep Dive Where and when is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall? The IMD forecast that Cyclone Akvan would cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20. Its projected track had shifted from an earlier forecast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam. Which Odisha districts closed schools and colleges because of Cyclone Akvan? Schools and other educational institutions were closed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Khordha and Malkangiri. The closure dates varied by district, with some institutions shut from November 19 to 21 and others on November 19 and 20. What precautions were advised for people along the Odisha and Andhra coasts? Residents were urged to follow evacuation and safety instructions, while fishermen were told not to venture into the sea. Odisha also barred tourists from coastal areas including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika.

1. Cyclone Akvan current location: The severe cyclonic storm, Akvan, over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved northwards at a speed of 17 kmph at 11:30am on Thursday, over the same region, about 390km east-southeast of Andhra's Narsapur, 350km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 430km south of Odisha's Gopalpur, 490km south of Puri and 600km east-northeast of Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur by noon on November 20. The cyclone is expected to bring wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. The IMD said that coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha should remain alert.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Odisha evacuates over 80k people: Taking precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan's landfall, the Odisha government evacuated over 80,000 people and deployed 74 rescue teams across the state. The state also closed educational institutes in several districts. Further, railway authorities have also cancelled two trains between Visakhapatnam and Koraput on Thursday and Friday. Officials said the coastal and southern regions of Odisha have been receiving light to moderate rain since Wednesday night, adding that the intensity will gradually increase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Odisha evacuates over 80k people: Taking precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan's landfall, the Odisha government evacuated over 80,000 people and deployed 74 rescue teams across the state. The state also closed educational institutes in several districts. Further, railway authorities have also cancelled two trains between Visakhapatnam and Koraput on Thursday and Friday. Officials said the coastal and southern regions of Odisha have been receiving light to moderate rain since Wednesday night, adding that the intensity will gradually increase. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Odisha's Ganjam likely to be worst hit: An official, cited by news agency PTI, said that Ganjam is likely to be the worst hit by the cyclone, adding that the district administration has moved 36,398 people to shelters by 6am on Thursday. Further evacuation is also underway, the official said. Additionally, the district official said that four teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 24 of Fire and Emergency Services and 10 of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) have been deployed across Ganjam.

4. Red alert across Odisha: The weather office has issued a red warning for the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. It said that a storm surge of 0.5 to 1 metre above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Ganjam and Puri. Strong winds are also likely along the south and north Odisha coasts as Cyclone Akvan approaches.

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5. Andhra Pradesh on alert: The southern state is set to experience its third cyclone in three weeks as severe cyclonic storm Akvan approaches the coast of Narsapur. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged farmers and others to take precautions. Andhra Pradesh was recently battered by cyclones Arnab and Murasu, in quick succession, inundating lakhs of acres of crops across the state.

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6. Andhra fishermen stranded at Odisha jetty: Around 80 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada have taken shelter in Odisha's Ganjam district as rough sea conditions amid the approaching cyclone prevented them from returning home, officials said, news agency PTI reported. The fishermen were out in the deep sea when the worsening weather conditions forced them to take shelter at the fish landing centre in Aryapalli, said assistant fisheries officer (Marine) Devidutt Mohanty. He added that the Ganjam district administration has provided them with the necessary facilities at the jetty. Notably, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 21, as the IMD predicted rough to very rough sea conditions.

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7. Heavy rain alert in Jharkhand: Ahead of Cyclone Akvan's landfall, the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand over the next two to three days. An IMD official said the impact of the system could be felt in the southern and central parts of the state from Thursday evening. "A yellow alert (to be updated) of heavy rainfall has been issued for 11 Jharkhand districts on Friday. The same alert has also been issued for eight districts on Saturday," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said. The districts of Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum are expected to experience heavy rainfall for 24 hours from 8:30am on Friday. Anand said the intensity of rainfall will decline from Sunday, adding that a clear sky is expected over Jharkhand from November 23.

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8. Rain also likely in Tamil Nadu: The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that Cyclone Akvan is likely to bring rain to Chennai and nearby districts. Parts of the state have already seen moderate to heavy rain over the past two days. Further, the Met department also advised fishermen from the Tamil Nadu coast not to venture into the sea from November 16 to 21.