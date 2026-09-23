Deep depression LIVE updates: Schools shut in Odisha amid heavy rain; deep depression formed in Bay of Bengal

The system is currently a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and could intensify into a cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean would be named Arnab, according to the roster that lists names of cyclonic storms.

IMD on Wednesday said that the Deep Depression over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours, and lay centred at 5:30 am over the same region - about 70 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 150 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 230 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha).

Which states will be affected

Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with heavy rainfall already reported in several parts. The state government has deployed men and machinery at strategic locations to deal with the impact of a deep depression that is likely to hit the state on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported,

Collectors of 11 districts joined the meeting virtually, and Garg directed them to keep cyclone and flood shelters ready to accommodate people if required.

"I have visited several cyclone shelters during the day and overseen arrangements there. The people are being made aware of the impending weather conditions," Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan told reporters.

The depression is also expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the system forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

The IMD said the depression was around 320 km from Visakhapatnam and was moving west-northwestwards. It is expected to intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal before crossing the coast.