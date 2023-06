Cyclone Biparjoy: List of trains cancelled by Western Railway

Dozens of trains passing through Gujarat's coastal districts have been cancelled and many short-terminated as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, the Western Railway announced on Thursday morning. The very severe cyclonic storm, lay centred over the Northeast Arabian Sea, was moving north-northeastward with a speed of 6 kmph and was hours away from making landfall near Guajrat's Jakhau port. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the gale wind speed at 115-125 kmph gusting to 135 kmph has extensive potential to disrupt power and communication lines and railways.

Here's the list of trains cancelled

Train No. 09480 Okha - Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily)

Train No. 09479 Rajkot - Okha Unreserved Special (Daily)

Train No. 19251 Veraval - Okha Express

Train No. 19252 Okha - Veraval Express

Train No. 09522 Veraval - Rajkot Express

Train No. 09521 Rajkot - Veraval Express

Train No. 22958 Veraval - Ahmedabad

Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad - Veraval Intercity

Train No. 19120 Veraval - Ahmedabad Intercity

Train No. 19207 Porbandar -Veraval Express

Train No. 19208 Veraval - Porbandar Express

Train No 09513 Rajkot - Veraval

Train No 09514 Veraval - Rajkot

Train No. 09550 Porbandar - Bhanvad

Train No. 09549 Bhanvad - Porbandar

Train No. 09515 Kanalus - Porbandar Special

Train No. 09551 Bhanvad - Porbandar Express

Train No. 09516 Porbandar - Kanalus Special

Train No. 09552 Porbandar - Bhaunra Express

Train No. 09595 Rajkot - Porbandar Special

Train No. 09596 Porbandar Rajkot Special

Train No. 12905 Porbandar - Shalimar Superfast Express

Train No. 22904 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express

Train No. 22484 Gandhidham - Jodhpur Express

Train No. 22952 Gandhidham - Bandra Terminus Superfast Express

Train No. 19571 Rajkot - Porbandar Express

Train No. 19572 Porbandar - Rajkot Express

Train No. 19269 Porbandar - Muzaffarpur Express

Train No. 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express

Train No. 09416 Gandhidham - Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham Special

Train No. 19405 Palanpur - Gandhidham Express

Train No. 19406 Gandhidham - Palanpur Express

Train No.22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express

Train No.22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Express

Train No. 20927 Palanpur - Bhuj SF Express

Train No. 20928 Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express

Train No. 22959 Vadodara - Jamnagar Superfast Intercity

Train No. 22960 Jamnagar - Vadodara Superfast Intercity

Train No. 19218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus

Train No. 19016 Porbandar - Dadar Saurashtra Express

Train No. 20907 Dadar - Bhuj Express

People watch as waves hit Mandvi Beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023.(Reuters)

