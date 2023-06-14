Cyclone Biparjoy threatens to disrupt railways, several trains cancelled | Here's the list
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15.
More than 40 trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ which threatens to disrupt railways and cause major damage in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat. With cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall near Jakhau port on June 15 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch.
Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the northeast Arabian Sea about 280km west-southwest of Jakhau Port and 290km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka at 8.30am, as per the latest IMD bulletin. The Met department has warned of major damage to roads and flooding of escape routes as Biparjoy is expected to hit the coasts with gale wind speed reaching 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates
The cyclonic storm is likely to disrupt overhead power lines and signalling systems in Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts.
Here's the list of trains cancelled, short terminated on June 14
Cancelled trains
- 22903 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj AC Superfast Express
- 20907 Dadar - Bhuj Express
- 22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Express
- 09480 Okha - Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily)
- 09479 Rajkot - Okha Unreserved Special (Daily)
- 19251 Veraval - Okha Express
- 19252 Okha - Veraval Express
- 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Okha Special
- 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus - Okha Express
- 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express
- 09522 Veraval - Rajkot Express
- 09521 Rajkot - Veraval Express
- 22957 Ahmedabad - Veraval
- 22958 Veraval - Ahmedabad
- 19119 Ahmedabad - Veraval Intercity
- 19120 Veraval - Ahmedabad Intercity
- 19207 Porbandar -Veraval Express
- 19208 Veraval - Porbandar Express
- 09513 Rajkot - Veraval
- 09514 Veraval - Rajkot
- 19319 Veraval - Indore Mahamana
- 19016 Porbandar - Dadar Saurashtra Express
- 09550 Porbandar - Bhanvad
- 09549 Bhanvad - Porbandar
- 09515 Kanalus - Porbandar Special
- 09551 Bhanvad - Porbandar Express
- 09516 Porbandar - Kanalus Special
- 09552 Porbandar - Bhaunra Express
- 09595 Rajkot - Porbandar Special
- 09596 Porbandar Rajkot Special
- 12905 Porbandar - Shalimar Superfast Express
- 22483 Jodhpur - Gandhidham Express
- 22484 Gandhidham - Jodhpur Express
- 19571 Rajkot - Porbandar Express
- 19572 Porbandar - Rajkot Express
- 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express
- 19405 Palanpur - Gandhidham Express
- 19406 Gandhidham - Palanpur Express
- 22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express
- 20927 Palanpur - Bhuj SF Express
- 20928 Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express
- 22959 Vadodara - Jamnagar Superfast Intercity
- 22960 Jamnagar - Vadodara Superfast Intercity
Short-Termination of Trains
- 22945 Mumbai Central – Okha Saurashtra Mail will be short-terminated at Rajkot
- 19217 Bandra Terminus - Veraval Express will be short-terminated at Rajkot
- 11464 Jabalpur - Veraval Express will be short-terminated at Rajkot
- 19201 Secunderabad - Porbandar Express will be short-terminated at Rajkot
- 14321 Bareilly - Bhuj Express will be short-terminated at Palanpur
Short-Origination of Trains
- 22946 Okha- Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will short originate from Rajkot
- 20820 Okha - Puri Express will short originate from Ahmedabad
- 19218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus Express will short originate from Rajkot
- 11463 Veraval – Jabalpur Express will short originate from Rajkot\
- 14312 Bhuj - Bareilly Express will short originate from Ahmedabad
- 11091 Bhuj - Pune Express will short originate from Ahmedabad
- 12477 Jamnagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will short originate from Hapa
- 19575 Okha - Nathdwara Express will short originate from Hapa
- 22973 Gandhidham - Puri Superfast Express will short originate from Ahmedabad & remain partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad