Cyclone Fengal updates: Extreme rain predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry schools closed | 10 points
Cyclone Fengal: IMD forecasts that deep depression over the Bay of Bengal will move north-northwest, skirting Sri Lanka, and intensify into a cyclonic storm.
Schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rainfall expected from Cyclone Fengal, which is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is likely to strengthen in the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.
Puducherry home minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal, including private and government-aided institutions, would remain closed for two days starting Friday due to the rainfall, PTI reported.
Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently located approximately 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry, and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai.
Here are the top 10 updates on Cyclone Fengal:
- Authorities in Tamil Nadu have urged people in low-lying and coastal regions to stay alert and follow safety measures as Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' approaches. The Met office forecasts that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal will move north-northwest, skirting Sri Lanka, and intensify into a cyclonic storm.
- According to the IMD, widespread moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of Tamil Nadu due to the developing cyclone. The deep depression, currently located southeast of Nagapattinam (300 km), Puducherry (400 km), and Chennai (480 km), is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the night of November 28 or early November 29 but weaken as it makes landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.
- In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at a few places over north Tamil Nadu on November 29 and 30. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is also expected over south Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on November 29. On November 30 and December 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe, and south interior Karnataka, as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on November 30, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 1.
- Earlier on Wednesday, IMD said, the storm may briefly intensify with wind speeds of 65-75 kmph, gusting up to 85 kmph, over the Southwest Bay of Bengal between November 28 evening and November 29 morning. Factors such as higher wind shear and weaker core winds might prevent the system from fully developing into a strong cyclone, with the system expected to cross the coast on November 30 as a deep depression.
- Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas may experience strong winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, while squally winds of 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are likely over the Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.
- Rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu for the next 2-3 days, with heavy rainfall forecasted in one or two places in the Delta districts, Chengalpattu, and Viluppuram in the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely on Friday in parts of Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts.
- Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 31 due to the stormy conditions. The Indian Navy has implemented a disaster response plan to address Cyclone Fengal’s impact, with the Eastern Naval Command and HQTN&P coordinating for disaster mitigation.
- The Indian Coast Guard rescued six fishermen stranded at an abandoned jetty in Cuddalore after their boats were damaged in rough weather. Four other workers at the jetty were also safely evacuated.
- The Navy is focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in coordination with local and state authorities for quick responses.
- ISRO has been monitoring Cyclone Fengal with satellites EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR since November 23, providing detailed updates on ocean winds, intensity, and direction, which are aiding in timely disaster management efforts.