Cyclone Fengal updates: Extreme rain predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry schools closed | 10 points

Schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rainfall expected from Cyclone Fengal, which is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is likely to strengthen in the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Chennai, Nov 28 (ANI): People look at the high tides lashing at Marina beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Lakshmi)

Puducherry home minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal, including private and government-aided institutions, would remain closed for two days starting Friday due to the rainfall, PTI reported.

Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre director S Balachandran said the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently located approximately 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry, and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Here are the top 10 updates on Cyclone Fengal: