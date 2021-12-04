Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh districts to receive heavy rainfall

Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by Saturday morning after the deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm on Friday noon. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall to pick up the intensity on December 4 as Cyclone Jawad moves along the coast to make landfall the next day near Odisha’s Puri. After a pre-cyclone watch was issued on December 1, the Met department issued alerts related to heavy rain and high wind speed for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gangetic Plains of West Bengal and some northeastern states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness the maximum impact of Cyclone Jawad as the squally wind that started along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on the intervening night of December 3-4 is likely to reach up to 7–80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph by Saturday evening.

On Saturday, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. IMD has issued a red alert for Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram in view of heavy rainfall along with high wind speed.

A few places over coastal Odisha is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall while isolated places in the region are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Isolated places over West Bengal are also likely to receive heavy to heavy rainfall as Cyclone Jawad changes the route to move north-northeastward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Evacuate, follow protocols’: Union secretary to states ahead of cyclone Jawad

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls (more than 20 cm) over Odisha's Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur districts on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, and Kendrapara.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts through December 5.

Major damage to thatched houses and breaking of tree branches and uprooting of trees are expected as the cyclone reaches near the coast. Power and communication lines can also witness minor disruption. Intense rainfall could cause localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas. Disruption of traffic in major cities is also possible due to waterlogging.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}