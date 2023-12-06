Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Storm weakens into ‘depression’ in Telangana after massive destruction
- Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: The cyclone has now weakened into a ‘depression’ which is passing by northern part of Telangana.
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: After wreaking havoc across several southern states of India, Cyclone Michuang has now weakened into a depression, now passing through northern Telangana. Only drizzling and light rainfall is persistent due to the cyclone, with extreme weather conditions unlikely to return.
Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Andhra Pradesh's coastal areas at around 1:30 PM on Tuesday, wreaking havoc across the beaches as well as in Chennai and Puducherry. A red alert was issued by the IMD in four states - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry - for the safety of the public, and NDRF teams were deployed in high risk areas.
The heavy rainfall brought on by the cyclone claimed multiple lives in Chennai, with the Tamil Nadu government now announcing financial aid for those impacted by the rains. The TN government is also seeking assistance worth ₹5000 crore from the Centre to cover the damages caused by the cyclone.
There was a long-drawn power cut in many parts of Chennai after Michaung made landfall in Andhra's Bapatla coastal area. It was reported that several residential areas did not have power for over 30 hours due to the cyclone.
- Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:42 AM
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Rains lash Odisha after storm
With the remnants of cyclonic storm Michaung weakening into a depression, Odisha's southern areas received moderate rainfall on Wednesday while the Gajapati district administration announced the closure of all schools due to heavy downpour, officials said. (PTI)
- Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:32 AM
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: TN seeks ₹5,000 crore central assistance
Tamil Nadu has sought an interim relief of ₹5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the state government said on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.
- Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:31 AM
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Visuals of Chennai flood
- Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:19 AM
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: 17 dead in Chennai
The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have claimed 17 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday after the rains subsided for the time being, as reported by ANI.