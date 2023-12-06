close_game
close_game
News / India News / Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Storm weakens into ‘depression’ in Telangana after massive destruction
Live

Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Storm weakens into ‘depression’ in Telangana after massive destruction

Dec 06, 2023 11:42 AM IST
OPEN APP

Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: The cyclone has now weakened into a ‘depression’ which is passing by northern part of Telangana.

Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: After wreaking havoc across several southern states of India, Cyclone Michuang has now weakened into a depression, now passing through northern Telangana. Only drizzling and light rainfall is persistent due to the cyclone, with extreme weather conditions unlikely to return.

Cyclone Michaung lead to heavy rain and extreme weather conditions in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Michaung lead to heavy rain and extreme weather conditions in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Andhra Pradesh's coastal areas at around 1:30 PM on Tuesday, wreaking havoc across the beaches as well as in Chennai and Puducherry. A red alert was issued by the IMD in four states - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry - for the safety of the public, and NDRF teams were deployed in high risk areas.

The heavy rainfall brought on by the cyclone claimed multiple lives in Chennai, with the Tamil Nadu government now announcing financial aid for those impacted by the rains. The TN government is also seeking assistance worth 5000 crore from the Centre to cover the damages caused by the cyclone.

There was a long-drawn power cut in many parts of Chennai after Michaung made landfall in Andhra's Bapatla coastal area. It was reported that several residential areas did not have power for over 30 hours due to the cyclone.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Rains lash Odisha after storm

    With the remnants of cyclonic storm Michaung weakening into a depression, Odisha's southern areas received moderate rainfall on Wednesday while the Gajapati district administration announced the closure of all schools due to heavy downpour, officials said. (PTI)

  • Dec 06, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: TN seeks 5,000 crore central assistance

    Tamil Nadu has sought an interim relief of 5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the state government said on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

  • Dec 06, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Visuals of Chennai flood

  • Dec 06, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: 17 dead in Chennai

    The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have claimed 17 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday after the rains subsided for the time being, as reported by ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone weather chennai ‪tamil nadu‬ + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out