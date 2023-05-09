Cyclone Mocha: Andaman and Nicobar administration alerts people as cyclonic circulation likely to intensify

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has alerted the people as the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify from late on Tuesday night. A well-marked low-pressure area now lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea.

Cyclone Mocha: The storm is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts around May 12.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Mocha' on Wednesday, the Met department said. 'Mocha' is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the Bay Islands till May 11 and move north-westwards till May 12. There are possibilities that the cyclone will gather more strength on May 12 before its likely landfall over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 14, it said.

Under its impact storms of wind speed of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea for the next two days, the department said. A S P S Ravi Prakash, secretary in the disaster management department of the union territory told PTI, "We have issued public advisories as per IMD's instructions and people have been asked to stay indoors for their safety.”

The local administration has asked fishermen, ships, small boats and trawlers not to venture into the sea in South, North and Middle Andaman districts and in Nicobar and urged those already in the waters to return to the coast, he said. Tourists as well as locals have been asked to stay away from Radhanagar Beach at Swaraj Dweep (previously known as Havelock Island), Corbyn's Cove Beach, Chidiya Tapu and Wandoor Beach in Port Blair. Similar advisory was issued to tourists visiting Ross and Smith Islands, Ramnagar and Kalipur in North and Middle Andaman districts. Prakash said. People have been asked to stay indoors during heavy rains and thunderstorms, he said.

“We have a structured quick response team to handle any emergencies. They are connected with the state emergency operation centers (helpline no 1070). There are three district emergency operation centers (helpline no 1077) which will work round the clock". Trees have been cleared/trimmed in the North and Middle Andaman districts as a precautionary measure, Ankit Yadav, the deputy commissioner of the area, said. In case of any emergency or for assistance at sea, the Coast Guard Search and Rescue Agency can be contacted at toll free number 1554, officials said.

Meanwhile, the scheduled departure of the vessel 'Nalanda' from Chennai to Port Blair via Campbell Bay and Nancowry on May 10 has been postponed until further notice. Passengers can get update and status of the vessel from the information counter at Phoenix Bay here. A dedicated phone service - number 03192-245555/232714, toll free number 18003452714 and Chennai counter phone number 044 – 25226873 has been set up, the officails added.