Cyclone Mocha likely to head towards Myanmar coast; no clarity on landfall location

The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become a well marked low pressure area over the same region on Tuesday early morning and it is likely to intensify into a depression by evening and subsequently into Cyclone Mocha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Mocha is likely to move initially north-northwestwards till May 11. (IMD)

On Friday, it is likely to intensify further into a ‘very severe cyclone’ clocking winds of up to 148 kmph as it will head towards the Myanmar coast near Yangon, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) bulletin indicated on Tuesday.

IMD has not yet provided details of landfall location.

“As of now, we can say that it is moving in the direction of Myanmar coast. We will update once the well-marked low pressure area develops into a depression,” said a senior IMD official adding that the tropical cyclone heat potential which provides energy to the cyclone is high near the Myanmar coast and Bay of Bengal is considerably warm with sea surface temperatures of over 30°C around most parts of the ocean.

Also Read: Cyclone Mocha: Here’s how you can track updates on storm

“Conditions are favourable for intensification of this cyclone which is why most models are showing that it will become a very severe cyclonic storm,” the official said.

Mocha is likely to move initially north-northwestwards till May 11.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers have been advised to not venture into southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea Tuesday onwards.

IMD has also advised regulation of tourism and offshore activities including shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 9 to 12 and regulation of shipping activity over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea during May 9 to 13.

Rainfall is expected at most places of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with heavy to very heavy downpour at isolated places is likely during May 9 to 11.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph prevails on Tuesday.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely from evening of Tuesday and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph on Wednesday and Thursday.

Over Southeast Bay of Bengal, gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph is likely from Wednesday morning and could touch 80-90 kmph on Thursday.

Over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph is likely during May 12 and 13.

The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over south Andaman Sea on Tuesday; very rough to high over Andaman Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.

Over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, it is likely to be rough to very rough on Tuesday.