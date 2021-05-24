Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah holds review meet with CMs of 4 states, L-G of Andamans

Union home minister Amit Shah held a review meeting on Monday with chief ministers of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to discuss the preparedness for very severe cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make a landfall on the eastern coast on Wednesday.

Shah asked the administrations of the states and the Union territories on the probable path of the cyclonic storm to ensure that adequate arrangements for backup electricity are made in all Covid-19 hospitals. Shah also advised the chief ministers of West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to plan ahead and keep a buffer stock of oxygen for two days. He also asked the states to ensure that electricity supply at Covid-19 vaccine cold storage facilities remain unhindered with the help of adequate power backup.

Shah also reviewed preparatory measures taken by states and Union Territories to ensure safe return of all fishermen and quick evacuation of people in low-lying areas. He said that all directions regarding safety and evacuation should be disseminated in local languages over mobile phones, television, social media and through village panchayats.

Shah stressed the importance of safety of power and telecommunication services and their timely restoration. He suggested advance planning and pre-deployment of manpower, equipment and material at vulnerable locations. He assured that the 24x7 control room run by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) is ready to attend to all emergency situations and calls and will respond immediately if states and Union Territories require any help.

Chief ministers YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik and lieutenant governor Devendra Kumar Joshi thanked Shah and assured him that all steps are being taken to ensure minimal damage to life and property happens due to the cyclone.

Cyclone Yaas will most likely cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around noon on May 26. It is categorised under ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kilometres per hour, reaching up to 180 kilometres per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department.