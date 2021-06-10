Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cyclone Yaas: Central team returns after review

Earlier PM Narendra Modi had announced financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore for Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Cyclone Yaas coincided with the perigean spring tide and the resulting storm surge devastated the 3 coastal districts in Bengal and the Sunderban delta.

The inter-ministerial team, which was in West Bengal on a three-day visit to assess the damage caused by cyclone Yaas, returned to Delhi on Wednesday. The team, headed by SK Shahi, joint secretary of the Union ministry of home affairs, met state government officials.

“As the team had already visited some of the areas devastated by the cyclone and the storm surge, we made a presentation on the damages...,” said a senior state government official. The team will submit its report based on which the Centre may release relief funds.

“...The state government also informed that river and sea water could enter the villages again...during the new moon and full moon tides this month,” said one of the team members.

Earlier PM Narendra Modi had announced financial assistance of 1,000 crore for Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

