Home / India News / Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand
india news

Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand

Jharkhand was put on high alert and a complete lockdown was imposed in some parts of the state to prevent people from venturing out as the authorities evacuated those staying in low-lying areas and shifted them to storm centres ahead of the Cyclone's expected arrival in the state.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:43 AM IST
As many as 10,000 people were moved to safer zones from the low-lying areas of Jharkhand, an official said,(reuters/ via Instagram@rupamsarkar11)

After wreaking havoc in Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, Cyclone Yaas gradually weakened into a deep depression on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm 'Yaas' weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of the 26th May over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. Likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours," IMD posted on Twitter on the early morning of Thursday.

Click here for live updates on Cyclone Yaas

Jharkhand was put on high alert and a complete lockdown was imposed in some parts of the state to prevent people from venturing out as the authorities evacuated those staying in low-lying areas and shifted them to storm centres ahead of the Cyclone's expected arrival in the state. As many as 10,000 people were moved to safer zones, officials told news agency PTI on Wednesday. 

"Operations are being executed on a war-footing in vulnerable areas in East and West Singhbhum, besides some other districts which are expected to be hit by the cyclonic storm Yaas," disaster management secretary Amitabh Kaushal said.

"We are witnessing heavy rainfall and there has been damage to the power transmission network besides trees have been uprooted," East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone yaas india meteorological department
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP