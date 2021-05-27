Home / India News / Cyclone Yaas Highlights: Flight ops at Patna airport suspended till 9am tomorrow
Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha.
Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha.(PTI)

Cyclone Yaas Highlights: Flight ops at Patna airport suspended till 9am tomorrow

At least nine were killed as the severe cyclone storm, Yaas battered the eastern coast on May 26. The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST

The severe cyclonic storm, Yaas weakened into a deep depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. It will continue to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours, it also said in its bulletin on Twitter.

At least nine were killed as the severe cyclone storm, Yaas battered the eastern coast on May 26. The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.

In West Bengal, authorities said that around 1,100 villages had been flooded by storm surges, leaving at least 50,000 homeless, news agency Reuters reported.

In the neighbouring Odisha, around 120 villages were swamped by heavy rain and sea water whipped up by the cyclone but people in most areas had already been moved to storm shelters.

Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many but over the last years the frequency of intense cyclones have increased. Scientists say it is because of climate change warming the waters of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

"As per the study, this increasing trend in intense cyclone frequency, can be related to climate change but analysis and studies (on this) are not sufficient," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. He also said that every year, around five cyclones develop in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 27, 2021 11:29 PM IST

    Houses damaged, Aadhar missing in Bengal due to waterlogging caused by cyclone

    Cyclone Yaas-induced waterlogging had major impact in parts of West Bengal. Gangarampur and Samay Basan villages in South Dinajpur district in West Bengal are facing several difficiluties with thier houses damaged, fileds submerged and documents like Aadhar and card and other valuables missing, reported ANI.

  • MAY 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST

    Odisha issues high alert for 4 districts after increase in water levels of ﻿river Baitarani

    Four districts in Odisha have been placed on high alert by the state government after water levels in the Baitarani river started increasing due to heavy rainfall triggered by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts have been ordered to take immediate measures as water levels of Baitarani are flowing above danger level at Anandapur and Akhuapada, special relief commissioner P K Jena said while speaking to reporters, according to news agency PTI.

  • MAY 27, 2021 09:59 PM IST

    Flight ops at Patna airport further suspended till 9am tomorrow

    Flight operations at Patna airport have been further suspended till 9am tomorrow.

  • MAY 27, 2021 09:03 PM IST

    Flight ops at Patna airport suspended till 10pm tonight

    Flight operations at Patna airport have been suspended till 10pm tonight in view of the bad weather conditions due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas, airport authorities told news agency ANI.

  • MAY 27, 2021 07:00 PM IST

    Heavy rainfall witnessed in several districts of North Odisha, says IMD

    Several districts in the northern part of Odisha witnessed heavy rainfall triggered by the impact of Cyclone Yaas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

  • MAY 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    Ensure restoration of normal life in affected areas at the earliest: PM Modi tells officials during review meeting

    A day before his visit to Odisha and West Bengal to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting where he asked the central and state agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in affected areas at the earliest. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials in the meeting including home secretary, secretary Power, telecom secretary and DG of India Meteorological Department (IMD), informed PM Modi about the preparedness, assessment of damage and other matters related to the cyclonic storm.

  • MAY 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST

    Oxygen supply, steel production remain unaffected amid disruptions caused by Cyclone Yaas: Centre

    The ministry of steel said on Thursday that supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients and production of steel at steel plants remained unaffected in eastern states of the country despite the disruptions caused due to Cyclone Yaas.

  • MAY 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST

    PM Modi to visit Odisha, Bengal on May 28 to review Cyclone Yaas impact

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will visit Odisha and West Bengal to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, according to news agency ANI on Thursday. He will hold review meetings in both states. Modi will first land in Bhubaneswar and will later undertake an aerial survey of affected areas of the state such as Balasore, Bhadrak. The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Purba Mednipur district in West Bengal.

  • MAY 27, 2021 03:26 PM IST

    Shops, Houses damaged in West Bengal's Digha

    Several shops and houses in West Bengal's coastal town of Digha were damaged due to the after effects of Cyclone Yaas. "We have faced many cyclones earlier, but did not face such loss. This shop was the only source of income for my family," Shakti Pada Rana, a shopkeeper from Digha, told news agency ANI adding he lost materials worth 1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs.

  • MAY 27, 2021 02:36 PM IST

    At least 800,000 affected in Jharkhand due to impact of Cyclone Yaas: Report

    At least 800,000 people in Jharkhand have been affected due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Yaas, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday adding rescue operations are still on in some parts of the state. As many as 15,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and moved to safer places, the above officials said.

  • MAY 27, 2021 02:03 PM IST

    Odisha CM undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas to assess the damages caused by the calamity.

  • MAY 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST

    201 relief camps set up in Singhbhum

    As many as 201 relief camps have been set up and 596 people are evacuated in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand as part of relief efforts ahead of cyclone Yaas, informed Ananya Mittal, District Collector, West Singhbhum.

  • MAY 27, 2021 08:52 AM IST

    Deep depression over south Jharkhand as cyclone moves northwestwards

    Deep Depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha moved northwestwards with about 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, says IMD.

    It is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into a Depression during the next 06 hours, the weather department also said.

  • MAY 27, 2021 08:05 AM IST

    7 Navy teams begins relief operations in West Bengal

    Seven Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam undertake relief operations in aftermath of impending Cyclone Yaas. The teams comprising 2 Diving and 5 Flood Relief Teams (FRT) are working at 3 separate locations-Digha, Fraserganj & Diamond Harbour in West Bengal, said Indian Navy in a statement on Thursday.

  • MAY 27, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms likely in Kolkata, east and west Midnapore

    Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East and West Midnapore districts of West Bengal during next 1-2 hours from 0555 hours today: Regional Meteorological Centre.

  • MAY 27, 2021 06:01 AM IST

    Severe cyclone storm 'Yaas' weakens into deep depression: IMD

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone yaas
Representational: A woman lawyer on Friday attempted self-immolation in front of a police station but was stopped before she lit the matchstick.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Representational: A woman lawyer on Friday attempted self-immolation in front of a police station but was stopped before she lit the matchstick.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Woman attempts self immolation over ‘inaction’ in rape case

PTI | , Mathura
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 07:02 AM IST
On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was lodged earlier at the Highway police station in Mathura on May 7 against a law professor of a local college and his three accomplices for allegedly sexually assaulting her a day earlier, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration.(Reuters)
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration.(Reuters)
india news

'Important first step': India backs WHO study on Covid-19 origins

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 07:00 AM IST
"WHO convened global study on origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies and also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions," the MEA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI)
Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Navy amps up relief efforts at cyclone affected areas in Odisha

ANI | , Balasore
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Helicopters from the four naval ships anchored off Bhadrak's Dhamra port were also mobilised to supply 1,500 food provision packets to the Indian Navy's relief team deployed at ITR Balasore for distribution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk past graffiti amid the rise in COVID19 cases seen on a wall in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
People walk past graffiti amid the rise in COVID19 cases seen on a wall in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

LIVE: Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, death toll remains unchanged

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 06:48 AM IST
  • India recorded 1,86,364 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest daily increase in the last 44 days. The Centre said on Thursday that the second wave of Covid-19 appears to be on a "downswing" all over the country.
READ FULL STORY
The Air India flight left Delhi’s IGI Airport at 2.20 am as scheduled, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. ANI PHOTO.)
The Air India flight left Delhi’s IGI Airport at 2.20 am as scheduled, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Air India flight returns after crew spots bat in cabin

Agencies | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 06:03 AM IST
  • Once everyone was out of the aircraft, it was fumigated and the bat died, after which the carcass was removed from the plane, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects swab sample.(PTI)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 tracker: Tally stands at more than 27.7 million after over 170k cases

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 05:49 AM IST
  • More than 3.16 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours on Friday, the data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court (File photo)
Delhi High Court (File photo)
india news

HC gives Vadra 3 weeks to reply to I-T notices

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 04:09 AM IST
  • The I-T Department, meanwhile, can continue with the assessment proceedings but no final order shall be passed by it, the court noted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational: Initially, one of the justices was of the view that the matter could be heard on Tuesday, coinciding with the Centre’s decision on holding the Class 12 examinations in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational: Initially, one of the justices was of the view that the matter could be heard on Tuesday, coinciding with the Centre’s decision on holding the Class 12 examinations in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

AG’s help sought on plea to cancel Class 12 exams

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 03:06 AM IST
  • On April 14, CBSE issued notification cancelling Class 10 examinations, and postponing public examination for Class 12. Similar notifications were issued by CISCE on April 16 and 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DU is awaiting a final decision from the ministry on the common entrance test, which will also be dependent on how Class 12 students are being evaluated this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT (For representational purposes only))
DU is awaiting a final decision from the ministry on the common entrance test, which will also be dependent on how Class 12 students are being evaluated this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT (For representational purposes only))
india news

Test or Class 12 scores? DU gets ready for both

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 03:01 AM IST
If Class 12 board exams are not conducted, we will have to conduct the CUCET to ensure that admissions are made without compromising on quality and merit, said Pc Joshi, acting V-C, DU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath(ANI File Photo)
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath(ANI File Photo)
india news

‘India is infamous’: Nath stokes new row with remark

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 02:40 AM IST
  • Nath’s remarks evoked a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi to sack the Congress leader from the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghalaya health minister Alexander Laloo Hek proposed the idea for a special prayer in the state this week. The state has reported 544 deaths due to Covid-19
Meghalaya health minister Alexander Laloo Hek proposed the idea for a special prayer in the state this week. The state has reported 544 deaths due to Covid-19
india news

Need God’s intervention, says Meghalaya health minister on surge in Covid cases

By David Laitphlang, Hindustan Times, Shillong
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 02:06 AM IST
  • In an open letter to citizens of Meghalaya, health minister said the special prayer will be held on Sunday for speedy recovery of all Covid patients and for the safety of citizens of the Meghalaya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually on gradual unlocking of Covid-induced lockdown in New Delhi.(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually on gradual unlocking of Covid-induced lockdown in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Delhi’s gradual unlock to start from Monday

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Kejriwal said that in one month, Delhi has controlled the latest Covid-19 wave to a large extent and that there is no shortage of hospitals, Intensive Care Unit beds and medical oxygen at present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the meeting.(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the meeting.(PTI)
india news

GST Council forms GoM for tax slabs of Covid essentials

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 03:49 AM IST
Centre may have to borrow 1.58 lakh cr to compensate states for GST shortfall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Hyderabad Police file charge sheet in 30,000-cr money lending racket

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Hyderabad The Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Friday filed a charge sheet in connection with 30,000-crore online money lending racket, allegedly based out of China
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Kerala HC quashes 80:20 distribution of minority scholarships

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala high court on Friday quashed the state government orders providing merit-cum-means scholarships at 80% to the Muslim community and 20% to Latin Catholic and Converted Christian students
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.