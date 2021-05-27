Cyclone Yaas Highlights: Flight ops at Patna airport suspended till 9am tomorrow

The severe cyclonic storm, Yaas weakened into a deep depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. It will continue to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours, it also said in its bulletin on Twitter.

At least nine were killed as the severe cyclone storm, Yaas battered the eastern coast on May 26. The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.

In West Bengal, authorities said that around 1,100 villages had been flooded by storm surges, leaving at least 50,000 homeless, news agency Reuters reported.

In the neighbouring Odisha, around 120 villages were swamped by heavy rain and sea water whipped up by the cyclone but people in most areas had already been moved to storm shelters.

Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many but over the last years the frequency of intense cyclones have increased. Scientists say it is because of climate change warming the waters of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

"As per the study, this increasing trend in intense cyclone frequency, can be related to climate change but analysis and studies (on this) are not sufficient," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. He also said that every year, around five cyclones develop in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

