Cyclone Yaas Highlights: Flight ops at Patna airport suspended till 9am tomorrow
The severe cyclonic storm, Yaas weakened into a deep depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. It will continue to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours, it also said in its bulletin on Twitter.
At least nine were killed as the severe cyclone storm, Yaas battered the eastern coast on May 26. The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155 kilometres (96 miles) an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.
In West Bengal, authorities said that around 1,100 villages had been flooded by storm surges, leaving at least 50,000 homeless, news agency Reuters reported.
In the neighbouring Odisha, around 120 villages were swamped by heavy rain and sea water whipped up by the cyclone but people in most areas had already been moved to storm shelters.
Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many but over the last years the frequency of intense cyclones have increased. Scientists say it is because of climate change warming the waters of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
"As per the study, this increasing trend in intense cyclone frequency, can be related to climate change but analysis and studies (on this) are not sufficient," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. He also said that every year, around five cyclones develop in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 27, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Houses damaged, Aadhar missing in Bengal due to waterlogging caused by cyclone
Cyclone Yaas-induced waterlogging had major impact in parts of West Bengal. Gangarampur and Samay Basan villages in South Dinajpur district in West Bengal are facing several difficiluties with thier houses damaged, fileds submerged and documents like Aadhar and card and other valuables missing, reported ANI.
-
MAY 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Odisha issues high alert for 4 districts after increase in water levels of river Baitarani
Four districts in Odisha have been placed on high alert by the state government after water levels in the Baitarani river started increasing due to heavy rainfall triggered by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts have been ordered to take immediate measures as water levels of Baitarani are flowing above danger level at Anandapur and Akhuapada, special relief commissioner P K Jena said while speaking to reporters, according to news agency PTI.
-
MAY 27, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Flight ops at Patna airport further suspended till 9am tomorrow
Flight operations at Patna airport have been further suspended till 9am tomorrow.
-
MAY 27, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Flight ops at Patna airport suspended till 10pm tonight
Flight operations at Patna airport have been suspended till 10pm tonight in view of the bad weather conditions due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas, airport authorities told news agency ANI.
-
MAY 27, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Heavy rainfall witnessed in several districts of North Odisha, says IMD
Several districts in the northern part of Odisha witnessed heavy rainfall triggered by the impact of Cyclone Yaas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
-
MAY 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Ensure restoration of normal life in affected areas at the earliest: PM Modi tells officials during review meeting
A day before his visit to Odisha and West Bengal to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting where he asked the central and state agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in affected areas at the earliest. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials in the meeting including home secretary, secretary Power, telecom secretary and DG of India Meteorological Department (IMD), informed PM Modi about the preparedness, assessment of damage and other matters related to the cyclonic storm.
-
MAY 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Oxygen supply, steel production remain unaffected amid disruptions caused by Cyclone Yaas: Centre
The ministry of steel said on Thursday that supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients and production of steel at steel plants remained unaffected in eastern states of the country despite the disruptions caused due to Cyclone Yaas.
-
MAY 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST
PM Modi to visit Odisha, Bengal on May 28 to review Cyclone Yaas impact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will visit Odisha and West Bengal to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, according to news agency ANI on Thursday. He will hold review meetings in both states. Modi will first land in Bhubaneswar and will later undertake an aerial survey of affected areas of the state such as Balasore, Bhadrak. The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Purba Mednipur district in West Bengal.
-
MAY 27, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Shops, Houses damaged in West Bengal's Digha
Several shops and houses in West Bengal's coastal town of Digha were damaged due to the after effects of Cyclone Yaas. "We have faced many cyclones earlier, but did not face such loss. This shop was the only source of income for my family," Shakti Pada Rana, a shopkeeper from Digha, told news agency ANI adding he lost materials worth ₹1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs.
-
MAY 27, 2021 02:36 PM IST
At least 800,000 affected in Jharkhand due to impact of Cyclone Yaas: Report
At least 800,000 people in Jharkhand have been affected due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Yaas, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday adding rescue operations are still on in some parts of the state. As many as 15,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and moved to safer places, the above officials said.
-
MAY 27, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Odisha CM undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas to assess the damages caused by the calamity.
-
MAY 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST
201 relief camps set up in Singhbhum
As many as 201 relief camps have been set up and 596 people are evacuated in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand as part of relief efforts ahead of cyclone Yaas, informed Ananya Mittal, District Collector, West Singhbhum.
-
MAY 27, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Deep depression over south Jharkhand as cyclone moves northwestwards
Deep Depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha moved northwestwards with about 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, says IMD.
It is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into a Depression during the next 06 hours, the weather department also said.
-
MAY 27, 2021 08:05 AM IST
7 Navy teams begins relief operations in West Bengal
Seven Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam undertake relief operations in aftermath of impending Cyclone Yaas. The teams comprising 2 Diving and 5 Flood Relief Teams (FRT) are working at 3 separate locations-Digha, Fraserganj & Diamond Harbour in West Bengal, said Indian Navy in a statement on Thursday.
-
MAY 27, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms likely in Kolkata, east and west Midnapore
Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East and West Midnapore districts of West Bengal during next 1-2 hours from 0555 hours today: Regional Meteorological Centre.
-
MAY 27, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Severe cyclone storm 'Yaas' weakens into deep depression: IMD
Get our daily newsletter
Woman attempts self immolation over ‘inaction’ in rape case
'Important first step': India backs WHO study on Covid-19 origins
Navy amps up relief efforts at cyclone affected areas in Odisha
LIVE: Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, death toll remains unchanged
- India recorded 1,86,364 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest daily increase in the last 44 days. The Centre said on Thursday that the second wave of Covid-19 appears to be on a "downswing" all over the country.
Air India flight returns after crew spots bat in cabin
- Once everyone was out of the aircraft, it was fumigated and the bat died, after which the carcass was removed from the plane, the officials said.
Covid-19 tracker: Tally stands at more than 27.7 million after over 170k cases
- More than 3.16 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours on Friday, the data showed.
HC gives Vadra 3 weeks to reply to I-T notices
- The I-T Department, meanwhile, can continue with the assessment proceedings but no final order shall be passed by it, the court noted.
AG’s help sought on plea to cancel Class 12 exams
- On April 14, CBSE issued notification cancelling Class 10 examinations, and postponing public examination for Class 12. Similar notifications were issued by CISCE on April 16 and 19.
Test or Class 12 scores? DU gets ready for both
‘India is infamous’: Nath stokes new row with remark
- Nath’s remarks evoked a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi to sack the Congress leader from the party.
Need God’s intervention, says Meghalaya health minister on surge in Covid cases
- In an open letter to citizens of Meghalaya, health minister said the special prayer will be held on Sunday for speedy recovery of all Covid patients and for the safety of citizens of the Meghalaya