Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal will be honoured with the country’s highest cinema honour, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, for 2023, the Union information & broadcasting ministry announced on Saturday. Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Mohanlal

The I&B ministry, in a post on X, said the award will be conferred on the 65-year-old on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards. The ministry said that the legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award selection committee for his “iconic contribution to Indian cinema”.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023,” the ministry said on X. “Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history.”

With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in more than 400 films across multiple languages. Widely regarded as the face of Malayalam cinema, he has also left his mark in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award,” Mohanlal said in a post on X following the announcement. “I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey.”

Some of Mohanlal’s notable films include Thanmathra, Iruvar, Kilukkam, Vanaprastham, Company, Lucifer, Drishyam, Manichitrathazhu and Pulimurugan. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1991 for his performance in Bharatham. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019, two of India’s highest civilian honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Mohanlal’s body of work, saying the actor “epitomises excellence and versatility”.

“With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films,” he said on X. ”His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come.”

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted in 1969, is India’s most prestigious recognition in cinema, presented annually for lifetime contribution to the growth and development of the film industry. Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the honour.