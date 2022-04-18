Daily brief: 2 minors among 4 arrested for teen’s gangrape in Bengal’s Birbhum, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two minors among 4 arrested for teen’s gang rape in Bengal’s Birbhum

Four people, including two minor boys, were arrested in Bengal's Birbhum district between Sunday night and Monday morning in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old on the night of April 14, police said.

Railways to run Vande Bharat Express trains between Khajuraho and Delhi

Soon Vande Bharat Express trains will operate between Khajuraho and national capital Delhi. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his visit to Khajuraho announced the operation of the Vande Bharat Express train on this route.

Why is Pakistan cutting power to households, industry?

As Pakistan struggles to procure fuel from the spot market, the country is cutting electricity to households and industry. According to reports, the cash-strapped country can no longer afford to buy coal or natural gas from overseas to fuel its power plants as prices of liquefied natural gas and coal surged last month amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which further exacerbated supply shortfalls.

IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal beats Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma to achieve huge batting milestone in RR vs KKR game

Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal entered the 1000-run IPL club with a boundary against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Gauri Khan nails Instagram Reels trend, fans say Manish Malhotra did it 'terribly'. Watch

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a video featuring interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan on Instagram. In the video, the duo is seen doing Instagram's latest trend. Fans said that Gauri did the trend "so well," but also added that Manish "failed" to do it.

