Railways to run Vande Bharat Express trains between Khajuraho and Delhi

Soon Vande Bharat Express trains will operate between Khajuraho and national capital Delhi. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his visit to Khajuraho announced the operation of the Vande Bharat Express train on this route.

“Two rake points have been approved at Chhatarpur and Khajuraho. Rail tickets can now be obtained from 45,000 post offices,” Vaishnaw said.

Acknowledging it’s Made-in-India status, the Indian Railways had, in 2019, named the indigenously manufactured Train 18 as Vande Bharat Express.

“Soon road over bridges and road under bridges will be constructed at important places,” Vaishnaw added, while mentioning about the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains like Ramayana Express, the electrification of which is to be completed by August.

“By that time, Vande Bharat will also start rolling out,” Vaishnaw said. The minister stated that the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘the government is to serve the people’ has to be followed in spirit while developing the region.

Vande Bharat trains consist of all air-conditioned chair car services with premium comfort. Some of its features include European style seats; rotating seats in executive class, diffused LED lights, reading lights, automatic exit/ entry doors, mini pantry, sensor based interconnecting doors in each coach, modular bio-vacuum toilets and fully sealed gangways for dust-free environment.

Vaishnaw said that after redevelopment of Khajuraho, it will be a world class station.

“One Station One Product Scheme is also being expanded so that local level products will be made available in the market through stations. 1000 stations will be included under this scheme, in which Chhatarpur station will also be included,” the minister said. He also said that the limestone industries near Panna in Madhya Pradesh are important and will be linked with Railways.

“Indian Railways is committed to providing world class facilities to its passengers at railway stations, Vaishnaw said.