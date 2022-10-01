Daily brief: 6,093 trees felled for tiger safari project in Corbett, says report; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

6,093 trees felled for proposed tiger safari project in Corbett: FSI report

Over 6,000 trees were felled in an area of 16.21 hectares for the proposed Pakhro tiger safari project in Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, revealed a report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun. Read more

Madhya Pradesh top performing state in govt cleanliness survey: 10 points

Madhya Pradesh is the best performing state in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the latest government cleanliness survey - the Swachh Survekshan. Read more

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the US continued to push north. Read more

Rahul Dravid provides major update on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, says India 'hopeful' about pacer travelling to Australia

India head coach Rahul Dravid said they are playing the waiting game on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. Read more

Kesariya dance mix teaser: Ayan Mukerji releases early version of the song that Karan Johar hated. Watch here

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has dropped the teaser of the dancier version of Kesariya, soon after revealing that the team had to rework the song after filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his strong disapproval of it. Read more

Festive heart ailments: Causes and preventive tips

Festive season might be the time for many people when their heart disease manifests, especially those with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking habits. Read more

Elon Musk's new humanoid robot 'Optimus' can wave Howdy, costs around ₹16 lakh

Elon Musk finally unveiled a working prototype of the highly anticipated humanoid robot ‘Optimus’, after first teasing it last year, in the Tesla’s AI day 2022 event. The Tesla chief executive officer announced that the 'Optimus' can be priced less than $20,000 (around ₹16 lakh). Read more

