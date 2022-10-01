Home / Technology / Elon Musk's new humanoid robot 'Optimus' can wave Howdy, costs around 16 lakh

Elon Musk's new humanoid robot 'Optimus' can wave Howdy, costs around 16 lakh

technology
Published on Oct 01, 2022 07:31 PM IST

Emphasizing on the production of the humanoid robot, Musk said 'Optimus' is slated to bring more business to the company than the cars manufactured by Tesla.

On the AI Day 2022 event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk displayed a working model of 'Optimus' humanoid robot.(screengrab/ Tesla)
On the AI Day 2022 event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk displayed a working model of 'Optimus' humanoid robot.(screengrab/ Tesla)
Edited by Aryan Prakash

Elon Musk finally unveiled a working prototype of the highly anticipated humanoid robot ‘Optimus’, after first teasing it last year, in the Tesla’s AI day 2022 event. The Tesla chief executive officer announced that the 'Optimus' can be priced less than $20,000 (around 16 lakh).

Emphasizing on the production of the humanoid robot, Musk said 'Optimus' is slated to bring more business to the company than the cars manufactured by Tesla. Interestingly, Musk sees electric vehicles as ‘fully sentient robots on wheels,’ and this new humanoid robot can be considered a branch of its car technology.

Pitched last year at the first edition of the AI Day event, Tesla informed that the the bot will be designed to be employed in the work that ‘people least like to do’.

Tesla marched the humanoid robot among the small group of audience who were physically present in the event held at the automaker’s Palo Alto headquarter in California. To the audience's surprise, the robot imitated the dance move which was done a year ago in AI Day first edition event by a person clad in robot dress while introducing the plan.

At the function, two prototypes were unveiled.

Bumble C, as shown in the above tweet, is the initial iteration of the Tesla bot that the company unveiled. It proved ground for Tesla’s first robot made with internal components. After Bumble C, Tesla displayed the first generation Optimus robot.

Although both the robots didn’t perform any notable task other than waving at the crowd, Bumble C indeed walked a few steps. Musk stated that it will develop in the coming days. Though the event played a video of the robot carrying a box, watering plants and moving metal bars in the Tesla’s factory.

Earlier, Musk had informed that this humanoid will not be dangerous, as its top speed of 8 kph will be slow enough to allow most people to run away if the robot malfunctions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla elon musk robotic system + 1 more
tesla elon musk robotic system

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out