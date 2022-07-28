Daily brief: Abhishek Banerjee explains how Partha Chatterjee can return to TMC, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trinamool keeps its doors open for Partha Chatterjee: 'He can return to party if...'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) may have taken stern action against scam accused Partha Chatterjee, but the party also kept its doors open for the now-former Bengal cabinet minister, provided he comes out innocent in the multi-crore SSC recruitment scam. Read more

‘Rashtrapatni’ remark row: NCW seeks explanation from Adhir, writes to Sonia

The NCW n Thursday issued a notice to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeking an explanation for his “rashtrapatni” remark against President Droupadi Murmu. The women's panel asked the Congress leader to appear before it in person. A hearing in this regard is scheduled to be held on August 3 at 11:30am. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor shares long thank you note with pics from Bawaal sets with Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari

Bawaal actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a heartfelt message for the film’s cast and crew as they wrapped up shoot on Thursday. In her post, Janhvi thanked director Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala for making her part of this film and creating a wholesome world around her. Read more

World ORS Day: How to make ORS at home for treating diarrhoea; health benefits of oral rehydration solution

World ORS Day is observed every year on July 29 to raise awareness about using ORS, which is a simple, convenient and effective way to treat dehydration and diarrhoea. One can purchase it from a medical store or prepare it at home with an easily formula. Read more

‘Sada nikka sher’: Sikh boy models for British brand Burberry, pics win hearts

British heritage brand Burberry recently shared a few pictures with their latest child model and the images are now winning hearts all over the Internet. The reason? For their Children’s Autumn-Winter’22 collection, the brand chose a four-year-old Sikh boy Sahib Singh. Read more

